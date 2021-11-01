Waseca man hospitalized after pickup vs semi crash

A Waseca man was hospitalized after a pickup and a semi crashed in Le Sueur County Saturday.

The crash happened at about 9:14 a.m. on Highway 13 at Highway 99, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A crash report says a Chevy pickup was northbound on Highway 13 and the semi was eastbound on Highway 99 when the vehicles collided.

The pickup driver was identified as Gregory Joseph Pittman, 72, of Waseca. Pittman was transported to a New Prague hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Ali Abdi Mohamed, 38, of St. Cloud, wasn’t injured.