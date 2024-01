A Waseca man was injured in a crash near Eagle Lake Friday morning.

The state patrol says 20-year-old Brecken Neid was westbound on Highway 14 in a Ford Edge that lost control and rolled into the median in Le Ray Township just after 9:30 a.m.

The Ford then crossed over the eastbound lanes and came to rest in a ditch, according to a crash report.

Neid was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.