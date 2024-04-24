Waseca man injured in Martin County rollover

A Waseca man was injured Tuesday morning in a rollover crash in Martin County.

The crash occurred just before noon at Highway 15 and I-90 at Fairmont.

A state patrol crash report says Derek Donald Vonbank, 35, of Waseca, was driving a transit van northbound on Highway 15 and a car driven by 88-year-old Everett Wayne Hanning of Granada, was exiting westbound I-90 when the vehicles collided at Fairmont. The van rolled following the collision, according to the report.

Vonbank was transported to an emergency room in Fairmont.

Hanning and his passenger, Lela Emily Hanning, 86, of Granada, were not injured.