Waseca man involved in fatal collision in Kandiyohi County

A Waseca man was involved in a fatal crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. in Pennock, which is west of Willmar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 45-year-old Waseca man was eastbound in a Jeep Wrangler on Highway 12 when the SUV collided with a westbound Ford Explorer, driven by a 69-year-old Benson woman. Her passenger was an 83-year-old Benson man.

The patrol has not yet released the names of anyone involved in the crash or indicated who was fatally injured.