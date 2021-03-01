Waseca man killed Friday morning crash

A Waseca man was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened between St. Clair and Waseca on Waseca County Rd 2, near 15th St.

Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a rollover report at 10 a.m. At the scene, they found driver Christopher Thompson, 43, of Waseca deceased.

Thompson had been ejected from the vehicle.

Initial investigation shows Thompson’s vehicle was eastbound when he lost control and veered into the ditch, where the automobile overturned.