Waseca man killed in farming accident

A Waseca man was killed in a farming accident in Rice County Wednesday afternoon.

Mitchell Kenneth Gregory, 31, was found deceased at the scene of the accident by first responders.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of the accident at 26268 Jackson Ave in rural Morristown at 3:15 p.m.

A press release says Gregory was caught in a hay bine and had to be extricated. He was declared dead on arrival.

More information will be released at a later time, according to the sheriff’s office.