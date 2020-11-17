Waseca man killed when semi crashes into hotel

A Waseca man died after the semi he was driving crashed into the River Hills Hotel on Raintree Road Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Dean Tiede, 64, of Waseca, was dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Tiede’s Freightliner semi was eastbound on Highway 14 when it left the roadway and crashed, according to the patrol’s crash report.

The state patrol says Tiede wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.