Waseca man seriously injured in Highway 14 crash at Eagle Lake

A Waseca man was injured in a crash that shut down Highway 14 at Eagle Lake Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Raul Rene Gonzalez, 26, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash.

A crash report says Gonzalez was possibly pushing his Kia Soul to the side of westbound Highway 14 when a westbound pickup struck him and the Kia at 598th Ave.

Jonathan Lee Hermanson, 43, of Janesville, was driving the pickup that struck Gonzalez. Hermanson was not injured.

The patrol’s report lists the crash time as 6:16 a.m.