Waseca Police investigating death of 64-year-old man

Waseca police are investigating the death of a man.

Officers were dispatched at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on the 900 block of 3rd St SW. Police say after multiple attempts to contact the resident failed, officers entered the home.

A 64-year-old man was found deceased inside the house. He was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police say they do not suspect any ongoing danger or threat to the public.