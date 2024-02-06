Waseca prison inmate dies

An inmate has died at the Waseca women’s federal prison, the second death at the facility in under a year.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Jessica Wallowingbull, 29, was discovered unresponsive on Sunday at 6:18 p.m.

Employees initiated life-saving measures, but Wallowingbull was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived.

Wallowingbull was serving a 45-month sentence for assault resulting in serious bodily injury and had been in custody in Waseca since February of last year.