River 105 River 105 Logo

Waseca prison inmate dies

February 6, 2024 10:51AM CST
Share
Prison

An inmate has died at the Waseca women’s federal prison, the second death at the facility in under a year. 

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Jessica Wallowingbull, 29, was discovered unresponsive on Sunday at 6:18 p.m.

Employees initiated life-saving measures, but Wallowingbull was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived.

Wallowingbull was serving a 45-month sentence for assault resulting in serious bodily injury and had been in custody in Waseca since February of last year.

 

Recent Posts