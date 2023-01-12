Waseca project awarded state clean-up grant

Waseca was one of six communities that will receive state funding to clean up a contaminated site approved for redevelopment.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program announced the awards last week.

The city of Waseca was awarded $102,297 in clean-up funding for a 4.48-acre warehouse storage site contaminated with chlorinated solvents. The 81,426-square-foot industrial building will be renovated for a truck maintenance and warehousing company. The project is anticipated to create 11 jobs.

Elsewhere in southern Minnesota, Albert Lea was also awarded a grant of $456,345 for the clean-up of the 4.5-acre Blazing Star Apartments. Historically part of a large meat packing facility and former dump, the site will be redeveloped into two, 48-unit apartment buildings with two garages.