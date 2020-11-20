Waseca Public Schools to transition all grades to distance learning
Waseca Public Schools is the latest district to announce a switch to distance learning for all grades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change takes effect on November 30, according to a notice posted on the district’s website.
An increase in case rates, COVID cases within the school buildings, and increased numbers of students and staff in quarantine contributed to the decision.
Students will have no school on Monday and Tuesday to allow staff to prepare for the change.
