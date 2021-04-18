Waseca records coronavirus death of person in their 50’s

A person in their 50’s has died of the coronavirus in Waseca County, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday.

The death was the 21st in the county since the start of the pandemic. The person was in their late 50’s, according to MDH.

Nine of Saturday’s ten reported deaths came from a private residence, while one was a person in long-term care or assisted living.

The latest deaths also brought Minnesota’s death toll past 7,000 (7,005).

State health officials also reported another 2,429 new infections. Counties reporting new cases in southern Minnesota include Blue Earth with 24, Nicollet and Freeborn counties, with a dozen new cases each, Brown County, 6, and Waseca County, 5.