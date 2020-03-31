Waseca schools to test mobile classrooms as district adjusts to distance learning

(Waseca, MN) – As school districts across Minnesota implement distance learning, Waseca Public Schools will use a creative approach to make certain all students have access to online learning.

The district has created mobile classrooms, buses that will be strategically placed around town. The service will be used primarily for students who live in remote areas, giving them a central location with access.

Three buses will be designated as mobile classrooms when the district rolls out the idea on Wednesday, according to Brooke McGuire, the Director of Teaching. McGuire says there’s potential to add more mobile classrooms as needed, but says the district is testing the idea now, and will make decision depending on the outcome.

The district is following all safety recommendations from the governor, said McGuire. A paraprofessional will be present on each bus to provide support and monitor the children for social distance standards. The 10-person gathering recommendation will be observed.

“We’re trying to get WiFi access to kids who don’t currently have it,” said McGuire. The district is working on getting hot spots as quickly as the can, she says, but because of the demand and backlog, the buses will fill the void in the meantime.

Meanwhile, the first day of distance learning at the district had a couple of hicups, but otherwise went okay, according to McGuire. She said there was some outages on some of the technology programs the district uses.

Right now, McGuire said, the school just needs patience from all parties involved in learning. “Just the understanding that everything isn’t going to work perfectly; we’re just going to start small and build gradually from there.”