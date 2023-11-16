Waseca shooter sentenced to prison

The Waseca man who shot up an occupied car last year near Barden’s Bar in Waseca has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony Deshawn Coleman, 30, was sentenced Monday in Waseca County Court. He was found guilty by a jury on charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder on November 2. He was convicted on a 2nd-degree assault charge for the same case earlier this year.

Judge Carol Hanks sentenced Coleman to more than twelve years in prison with credit for 232 days already served. Coleman will likely serve eight years in prison with the final third of his sentence served on supervised probation.

In the early morning hours of November 10, 2022, Waseca police were dispatched to a report that a man nicknamed “Solo,” had shot his car at Barden’s Bar. The victim was unharmed, but the driver’s side window was shattered and there were several bullet holes on the passenger side. Witnesses described hearing ten gunshots.

Police later apprehended Coleman, who was discovered to have a spent 9 mm shell on his person.