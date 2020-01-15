Waseca shut out of Top 5 Small Business Revolution finalists

(Waseca, MN) – Reality show Small Business Revolution announced their top five finalists early this morning, and Waseca didn’t make the cut.

The city was hoping to be picked for the television series, which helps revitalize small towns and businesses.

Each season features one town. Waseca was picked as a top ten finalist in November. The list was pared down to five finalists Tuesday morning.

The five cities picked as finalists by the television show were Benicia, California, Fredonia, New York, Livingston, Montana, Spearfish, South Dakota, and The Dalles, Oregon.