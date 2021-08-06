Waseca, Sibley, Freeborn counties have high COVID transmission levels

At least three southern Minnesota counties have high COVID-19 transmission levels, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday

The data covers the period of July 29 to Aug 4. Waseca, Sibley, and Freeborn are among 18 counties in the state that are ranked as having a “high” level of transmission, which is the most severe level.

Blue Earth, Martin, Faribault, and Watonwan counties have “substantial” transmission levels, says the CDC.

Nicollet and Brown counties both sit at “moderate” transmission levels, according to the data.

Only four counties in the state remain in the “low” transmission level category.

The CDC is recommending that people in “high” or “substantial” transmission areas wear masks in public, indoor spaces, regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.