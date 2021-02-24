Waseca startup gets Innovation Grant

A Waseca company is one of 17 startup businesses in the state to get a boost with funding through a state grant program.

Vortex, which designs and manufactures state-of-the-art eco-friendly electric track utility terrain vehicles was awarded $28,000. The funding comes from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Launch Minnesota Innovation Grant.

The grants totaled $454,375, part of $1.2 million total this fiscal year, says DEED.

Launch Minnesota Innovation Grants are targeted to the promising innovative and scalable technology businesses in Minnesota.