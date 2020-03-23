Waseca teacher tests positive for COVID-19

(Waseca, MN) – The Waseca School District says a teacher on its staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

A release said the teacher had not been in the district since Friday, March 13, and the case did not meet the CDC definition of an exposure. The teacher’s symptoms began to show on March 17.

Schools had been closed to all but essential staff through March 19th. “Department of Health guidance is that we do not need to stop on-site operations.” MDH determined there was “no risk identified at this time,” the March 21 release says.

School operations will continue as teachers prepare for Distance Learning, which is scheduled to begin on March 30th.