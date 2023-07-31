Waseca teen injured in crash

A Waseca teen was injured when a car and a pickup collided in Le Sueur County just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Jonathan Cabello, 18, was transported to Mayo Clinic Waseca with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The state patrol says Cabello was behind the wheel of a Mazda 6 that was southbound on Highway 13, and Bryce David Walters, 53, of Waseca, was driving a pickup northbound on Highway 13 when the vehicles collided at Kilkenny Rd.

Walters was not injured.