River 105 River 105 Logo

Waseca teen injured in crash

July 31, 2023 10:52AM CDT
Share
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration.

A Waseca teen was injured when a car and a pickup collided in Le Sueur County just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Jonathan Cabello, 18, was transported to Mayo Clinic Waseca with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The state patrol says Cabello was behind the wheel of a Mazda 6  that was southbound on Highway 13, and Bryce David Walters, 53, of Waseca, was driving a pickup northbound on Highway 13 when the vehicles collided at Kilkenny Rd.

Walters was not injured.

Recent Posts