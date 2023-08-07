Waseca teens injured in crash with semi in Rice County
Two Waseca teens were injured when a semi and a pickup crashed in Rice County Sunday evening.
A state patrol crash report says the pickup and the semi were both southbound on I-35 when they collided in Wells Township, at Faribault, shortly after 5 p.m.
The driver of the pickup, Grady Lorenz Hoffman, 18, and his passenger, Hunter Mason Harty, 16, both of Waseca, were both transported to Allina Health Faribault with non-life threatening injuries.
The semi driver, Vyacheslav Ivanovich Oliy, 62, of Vancouver, Washington, wasn’t injured.
The state patrol says roads were wet at the time of the crash.