Waseca Water Park closed for 2020 season

(Waseca, MN) – Summer without swimming seems impossible, but it’s becoming a reality in Waseca.

In a press release, the city announced the Waseca Water Park would be closed for the 2020 season.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has been determined to be unsafe to the community to open the water park,” said the release. “We hope to continue to flatten the curve and keep the residents of Waseca safe. We look forward to seeing you all in 2021.”

The Waseca Water Park is typicaly open from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekends.