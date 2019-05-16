Waseca woman accused of burning husband in cooking assault

(Waseca, MN) – A Waseca woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly threw hot grease on her husband when an argument between the couple heated up.

Yolanda Florence Fox, 47, was charged in Waseca County Court with 3rd-degree felony assault and misdemeanor domestic assault for the May 10th incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Fox and her husband were embroiled in a fight while she was cooking. Her husband told police she took the contents of a frying pan and threw it at him. Police say a brown, greasy substance was spattered on the carpet and walls inside and outside the apartment. The frying pan was found in the hallway of the building.

According to the complaint, Fox told officers she was making gravy on the stove when she and her husband were arguing. She admitted to throwing the contents of the pan him.

Fox’s husband was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato where he was treated for burns that were beginning to blister and peel, according to the complaint.

