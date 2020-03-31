Waseca woman hospitalized after rear-end collision on Highway 13

(Waseca, MN) – A Waseca woman was hospitalized after her vehicle rear-ended a car on Highway 13 between New Richland and Waseca.

The state patrol says Danielle Mary Mertins, 28, was transported to a Waseca hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened Monday just before noon.

Mertins was traveling south on Highway 13 behind a Ford Escape driven by 83-year-old Ronald Leroy Wood of Waseca when her Saturn L300 rear-ended the Escape. Wood wasn’t injured.