Waseca woman injured in crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Waseca woman was injured in a crash on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake on Memorial Day.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Debra Ann Selthun, 37, was taken to a Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a crash report, Selthun was eastbound on Highway 14 when her vehicle collided with a Chevy Impala that was turning from westbound Highway 14 on to County Road 56.

The driver of the Impala was identified as a 16-year-old male, but the state patrol didn’t release his name. There were three passengers in the Impala, ages 7 to 13. No one in the vehicle reported injuries.

There was also a 12-year-old passenger in Selthun’s Yukon, but the boy wasn’t injured.

The crash time is listed as 4:32 p.m.