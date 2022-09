A Waseca woman was injured Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 14 east of Owatonna.

Alexis Herrera, 22, was transported to Owatonna Hospital after her pickup, which was westbound, entered the median and rolled several times just east of 64th Ave in Havana Township.

Herrera suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m.