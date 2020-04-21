Waseca woman injured in Minnesota Lake crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Waseca woman was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Minnesota Lake.

The state patrol says Lauriann Grace Cecil, 34, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Cecil was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion north on Highway 22 at 9th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway, according to the patrol’s crash report.

Her passenger, 38-year-old Eric Demont Wilson of Minnesota Lake, wasn’t injured.