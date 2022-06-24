Waseca woman suffers minor injuries when UTV catches fire

A Waseca man suffered minor injuries after a UTV caught fire south of Minnesota Lake

Thursday evening just before 7 p.m., Faribault County deputies, along with the Easton Fire Department, responded to a report of a Polaris Ranger 900 on fire near 51347 200th St.

Barbara Kunz, 67, was traveling east on 200th St from Co Rd 21 when the UTV erupted into flames.

Kunz received minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene by the Minnesota Lake Ambulance crew.

The fire is under investigation by the Easton Fire Department, the Faribault County Sheriff’s OFfice, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.