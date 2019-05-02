Waseca woman wins $100,000 lotto prize

(Roseville, MN) – A Waseca woman was forced to keep her exciting lottery win to herself when a phone outage hit the area.

Mickenzie Constable purchased a 7 Series Minnesota Lottery scratch ticket at Casey’s General Store in Waseca on April 29th. The ticket was worth $100,000.

“I was kind of speechless,” Constable recalled. “The cellphone towers were down so I couldn’t call anyone.” When she was able to finally make a call, it was to her mother. “I told her, ‘Pack your bags and head on over. You have to watch the kids.”

Constable drover directly to lottery headquarters in Roseville to claim her prize. She hopes to use the money for the down payment on a home.

Casey’s on State Street in Waseca will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

