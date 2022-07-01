Watch: Fox snake feasts on bird egg at Jeffers Petroglyphs

Jeffers Petroglyphs recently hosted a reptile with a robust appetite.

The historical site, a rocky area with more than 5,000 sacred Native American carvings, sits about 15 miles southwest of Springfield. Last week, petroglyphs staff shared a video of a western fox snake feasting on a meal of killdeer eggs.

Watch the video:

The western fox snake is a large snake with big, dark blotches, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. It is most commonly found along the St. Croix, Mississippi, and Minnesota rivers. The snake got its name because it emits a musky odor similar to a red fox when it is handled.

In a Facebook post containing the video, staff commented that the historic site has “a lot” of fox snakes, noting that they are “fascinating creatures.”

Jeffers Petroglyphs is closed on the 4th of July, but if you have some free time this weekend, the site is open to visitors Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.

The site features 7,000-year-old carvings (and obviously a great wildlife show). Guests can take self-guided tours and explore the visitor’s center.

LEARN MORE ABOUT JEFFERS PETROGLYPHS