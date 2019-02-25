WATCH: Motorists stranded west of Mankato on Highway 14

(Mankato, MN) – Whipping winds gusting up to fifty miles per hour and more caused white out conditions around the southern portion of the state.

No travel advisories were issued in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Brown, Watonwan, and Waseca counties. A number of state highways were closed, and large stretches of interstates 90 and 35 were barricaded.

In video obtained by SMN, Justin Hoffmann showed just how bad the roads were in the flat, open area between Courtland and Nicollet, west of Mankato around 1:30 p.m. today.

Hoffmann and his girlfriend were driving in a total whiteout from New Ulm to Mankato on Highway 14. The two came across six vehicles that were stuck and had been abandoned in the middle of the road. Hoffmann’s girlfriend recorded the chaotic scene.

(Beware of language that may not be appropriate for children and/or the workplace)

Hoffman told SMN that the people on the highway were stuck and trying to push themselves out, but instead left the car and hopped in another to catch a ride.

There were various signs of a miserable winter’s day drive for the remainder of their travel, according to Hoffmann. He said the couple at least eight vehicles in the ditch from Courtland to Mankato, and drifts reached as high as 6 feet tall in some locations.

The blizzard warning remains in effect until tonight at 6 p.m. Some counties said they’ll wait to send plows back out until visibility improves, while other will wait until morning.

Video Credit: Justin Hoffmann

