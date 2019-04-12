WATCH: State trooper knocked to the ground by wind gust

(Mankato, MN) – What’s a debilitating spring snowstorm for the ages without a good fall video to demonstrate the wind strength?

That’s obviously the philosophy of the Minnesota State Patrol, who shared a video of a state trooper responding to a jackknifed semi on Highway 86 and Interstate 90 in Jackson County this morning.

The trooper was walking around the front of the semi when a wind gust caught him and sent him sliding across the ice before he lost his footing and crashed to the ground. Luckily, the officer wasn’t injured and was able to regain his footing. But battling the winds as made his way to the front of the semi again seemed to be a struggle.

The National Weather Service reported gusts of up to 55 mph during the storm in areas of southern Minnesota

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 the Associated Press/Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)