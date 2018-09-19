Watch: Stefon Diggs’ Hilarious Sexual Answer on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is all over the TV screen with commercials galore, and now we finally got the chance to see his appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

The episode aired on Sunday night and featured Diggs and a bunch of other NFLplayers, but Diggs stole the show with an answer so unexpected that he got host Steve Harvey to respond: “Is this real? Oh my god.”

It happened during the “Fast Money” segment, and was just moments after Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy answered “3X” to the question “If men wore loin clothes what size would your husband wear?”

If you have a TV provider you can sign in and watch the full episode right here, or if you wait the rest of this week it’ll be available for everyone to watch regardless if you pay for a TV subscription.

