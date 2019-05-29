Watch: Stillwater Boy With Cancer Becomes Star of His Own Action Movie

When 6-year-old Wyatt Crosser dreams he dreams big, and thanks to his active imagination he’s now the star of his own action movie.

The Stillwater boy is battling a stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, and is undergoing his latest bout of chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

Among other things, Wyatt is a huge fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and this month his dream came true when he was involved in the filming his own live action music video alongside his half-shell heroes.

It was made possible by the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, which sponsored Boston-based director and musician James Orrigo to make the trip to Minnesota to help Wyatt become a star.

Soundtracked by a song written by Wyatt himself, Orrigo, Wyatt and a cast of student co-stars filmed the action movie, “Wyatt Saves the World,” at the Stillwater Area High School on May 17.

“To say he had a ball is an understatement,” his mom Whitney Crosser wrote on GoFundMe. “He got to ride in a Lamborghini! There were signs all over with his name, cheering him on.

“The choir sang his song. Knowing all the work that went on to put this together really touches my heart, especially seeing the absolute joy it brought to Wyatt.”

Wyatt has undergone countless procedures since he was diagnosed with the neuroblastoma, which is a cancerous tumor that typically presents in children, in March 2018.

The GoFundMe to assist with his care costs have raised a little over $2,000 so far.

“Wyatt is joyful, loving, kind, curious, thoughtful, funny and also feisty, stubborn, and has his own way of doing things,” his mom wrote. “He is happiest when he is free to play outside, ride his bike, and run around with his brothers.”

You can find the GoFundMe here.

Source: bringmethenews.com