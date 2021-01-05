Watch Tanya Roberts’ Partner Discover She’s Still Alive Mid-Interview

Good news for Tanya Roberts — she’s not dead. At least according to TMZ, who was also the first to report her death. Earlier, the gossip blog said the former Bond Girl had died after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve and being placed on a ventilator. Now her rep says she’s alive. The rep claims that Tanya’s husband, Lance O’Brien, had informed him about Tanya’s passing. Lance even gave TMZ a quote, saying, “As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.” But the rep says that Lance got a call Monday morning from the hospital saying Tanya was still alive. He insists Lance “truly believed Tanya had died.” Lance had also reportedly informed Tanya’s friends of the family of her death.