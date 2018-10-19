Watch: Vikings Players Read Minnesota Nice tweets

The production crew with the Minnesota Vikings deserves a bonus after digging through the depths of hell (Twitter) to find nice tweets sent to players.

Twitter, known for being the epicenter of athlete and celebrity criticism, is the place the producers of Vikings Connected found a bunch of nice things Vikings fans said about players, and in Jimmy Kimmel-like fashion, they had the players read them on camera.

It’s not quite as fun as Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets,” but it’s still pretty cool. Plus, Kyle Rudolph comes across as a really funny guy, although he loses some points for not knowing what Sebastian Joe’s is.

Ever heard of the best ice cream in the Twin Cities, Kyle?

Source:  bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET: Judy Blume Grants Film Rights to Beloved Book Some Schools Are Banning Halloween! Standout Wrestler From Minnesota Found Dead in South Dakota Dorm The National Weather Service Updates It’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota Search for Jayme Closs Centers on 13-mile Stretch West of Barron Mankato Couple Accused Of Welfare Fraud To The Tune Of $35k
Comments