Watch: Vikings Players Read Minnesota Nice tweets

The production crew with the Minnesota Vikings deserves a bonus after digging through the depths of hell (Twitter) to find nice tweets sent to players.

Twitter, known for being the epicenter of athlete and celebrity criticism, is the place the producers of Vikings Connected found a bunch of nice things Vikings fans said about players, and in Jimmy Kimmel-like fashion, they had the players read them on camera.

It’s not quite as fun as Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets,” but it’s still pretty cool. Plus, Kyle Rudolph comes across as a really funny guy, although he loses some points for not knowing what Sebastian Joe’s is.

Ever heard of the best ice cream in the Twin Cities, Kyle?

Source: bringmethenews.com

