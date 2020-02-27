Watch: Virtual demo of Riverfront corridor options

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato is giving the public a look at improvement options for the Riverfront Drive corridor.

In a first for Mankato, the city has released a virtual demonstration of three different options for improving the well-traveled road at the heart of downtown.

Citizens are asked to provide feedback on the following three Riverfront options:

Four-lane with parking on east side only.

Four-lane with no parking.

Three-lane with parking on both sides.

﻿

The Riverfront study was designed to help address pedestrian safety, speed issues for safety, and freight and local access for businesses.

More information on the project is available online. Residents can also offer online feedback, call 311, or complete a feedback form to email, mail, or deliver in person at the Intergovernmental Center.