Water main flushing in North Mankato next week

The North Mankato Water Department will be flushing water mains next week.

Flushing will begin for both the valley and the hilltop on April 3. Valley flushing will be completed on April 7, and the hilltop will be finished on April 21.

Water main flushing is done twice yearly to remove sediment and minerals that may have accumulated in the water mains. Residents could notice some discoloration of the water while crews are working in their area. North Mankato says the water will be safe to drink, but residents should refrain from doing laundry for several hours to avoid staining.

The city cautions motorists not to drive through the water of a hydrant that is being flushed, as the force could damage a vehicle.