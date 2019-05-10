Waterville Hatchery offering tours today

(Waterville, MN) – The Waterville State Fish Hatchery will offer tours of the facility ahead of the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to tour the hatchery during an open house on Thursday, May 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The hatchery is located at 50317 Fish Hatchery Road in Waterville.

Staff will give tours of the facility and show incubating fish eggs and young fish at various growth stages. There will also be displays of sampling gear, nets, work boats, and a live fish display. Attendees can also learn about the process of raising fish, from the netting of spawning fish to the rearing ponds.

Snacks and refreshments will be available.

The hatchery was opened in 1954, and is the state’s largest cool water facility, with 40 million walleye fry, 1.5 million northern pike fry, and 300,000 muskellunge fry hatched each year.

