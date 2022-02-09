Waterville pair arrested on drug, theft charges

A pair of Waterville residents were arrested after an investigation into drugs and stolen property.

Nathan William Quast, 37, and Emily Ann Wagner, 33, were apprehended during a traffic stop in Waterville on Tuesday. Investigators say methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the vehicle during the stop.

Quast and Wagner were under investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Task Force, according to a press release. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Waterville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The release says methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia were found at the pair’s home on the 200 block of Sakatah Blvd N in Waterville when a search warrant was executed on the premises.

Police say the pair was also associated with several storage units in Waterville Township and Le Center that were searched by investigators. Officers recovered an antique car reported stolen from a rural Le Sueur County farm in one of the units, according to the release. A trailer stolen from Eagle Lake was also recovered during the unit search. Investigators say one of the storage units contained firearms and ammunition, which police say Quast and Wagner are both prohibited from possessing, due to their criminal history.

Quast and Wagner are both being held at the Le Sueur County Jail on pending charges of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

Quast and Wagner are expected to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on Thursday.