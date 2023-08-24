River 105 River 105 Logo

Waterville teen crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way

August 24, 2023 10:54AM CDT
Emma Kuball of Waterville, Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Waterville’s Emma Kuball was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Wednesday night. 

The 19-year-old college student represented Rice County and will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for more than 1,800 Minnesota dairy families. 

Kuball and both runner-ups will receive a scholarship.  During her year-long reign, Kuball will make public appearances and visit classrooms.  Her first official duty will be to sit in a rotating cooler as her likeness is carved in butter. 

The state fair opens Wednesday morning.

