Waterville woman allegedly threatened to shoot officers, leading to standoff

Police say a Waterville woman threatened to shoot officers early Saturday, leading to a seven-hour standoff.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says Ande Bremmer, 30, made multiple 911 calls shortly after midnight. Police say Bremmer was upset about how officers had earlier handled a domestic disturbance and began making comets about shooting law enforcement and told police she had firearms and ammunition.

Waterville Police and Le Sueur County deputies responded to Breammer’s Sakatah Blvd home, but she allegedly refused to speak to police inside or outside the home. Police say Bremmer then exited her home several times while holding a firearm and in one instance, was seen pointing the gun up and down the street.

Police set up a perimeter and cleared nearby homes and a tactical response team was sent to the scene. After hours of negotiations, Bremmer agreed to exit the home. She was taken into custody at about 7:15 a.m.

Police say multiple firearms and ammunition were found during a search of Bremmer’s home.

The matter will be referred to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office for criminal charges.