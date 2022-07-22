Watonwan Co Sheriff seeking motorcycle pursuit suspect

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the suspect in an overnight motorcycle pursuit.

A deputy encountered a motorcycle traveling at high speeds in the area of 300th St and 740th Ave, between La Salle and St. James at 1:30 a.m.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle picked up speed and began to flee when the deputy attempted to catch up to the bike. The motorcycle did not have a license plate.

The deputy continued to pursue the motorcycle into Butterfield, where the rider turned east onto the railroad tracks. The pursuit was then terminated due to safety concerns, according to the press release.

The motorcycle was discovered by the deputy abandoned with its lights on in a wooded area near the tracks following the pursuit. A perimeter was established and the K9 team was called to help track the driver, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Police describe the driver as a white man with blonde hair wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 375-3121.