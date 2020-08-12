Watonwan County COVID-19 death among dozen reported Wednesday

(St. Paul, MN) – A Watonwan County resident was one of a dozen COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The last time Minnesota saw as many deaths due to the virus in a single day was on July 2. The Watonwan County death involved a patient in the 80’s, according to MDH. The remaining deaths came from eight other counties. Nine of the deaths were people living in long-term care; the other three were private residents.

Hospitalizations were down by two Wednesday, although intensive care hospitalization increased by seven. There are currently 335 people hospitalized.

There were 470 newly reported confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to MDH.

Here’s where the latest cases were reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 9

Fillmore – 4

Le Sueur – 4

McLeod – 5

Mower – 2

Nicollet – 4

Nobles – 4

Rice – 5

Watonwan – 5