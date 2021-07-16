Watonwan County gets noxious weed grant

Watonwan County will receive a portion of $95,000 in grants awarded to combat noxious weeds around the state.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will fund 20 projects through the 2021 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. The Watonwan County Noxious Weed Program will receive a $5,000 grant, the maximum amount.

The funds will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to the health of humans or animals, the environment, crops, roads, or other property.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NOXIOUS WEED PROGRAM