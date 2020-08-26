Watonwan County resident among eight COVID-19 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – A Watonwan County resident was one of eight COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports the person who died in Watonwan County was in their 80’s. The remaining deaths were from Anoka, Becker, Hennepin, Nobles, Ramsey, Sherburne, and St. Louis counties. The deaths involved patients in their 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Six deaths came from private residences, and two were from long-term care facilities.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,779.

There were 414 new confirmed positive virus cases reported by MDH Tuesday. Here’s where the latest cases came from in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 13

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 1

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 2

McLeod – 21

Mower – 1

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 2

Nobles – 4

Rice – 3

Sibley – 2

Steele – 1

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 1