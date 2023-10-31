Watonwan County Sheriff searching for escaped inmate

Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped from the Watonwan County Jail Monday evening.

Leonardo Lopez Jr, 36, escaped the jail just before 7 p.m., according to a news release from Chief Deputy Mark Slater.

Deputies searched several areas of St. James with assistance from the St. James and Madelia police departments, as well as a K-9 unit from New Ulm.

Lopez’s location is currently unknown. Anyone who sees Lopez or knows of his whereabouts should call 911. Police say the public should not try to approach or apprehend him.

Lopez was booked in jail on charges of failure to register as a predatory offender and fleeing a police officer, according to the jail roster.