Watonwan County Sheriff searching for hit and run suspect

(St. James, MN) – The Watonwan County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect of a hit and run crash.

The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the department. “The vehicle drifted off the roadway down into the ditch and hit an electrical pole, which also resulted in the loss of power for some of our residents,” said the sheriff’s post.

Anyone with information about the crash, or anyone who sees a vehicle with damage consistent with such a collision should contact the Watonwan County Sheriff’s office.

