Waukesha parade crash driver may have been fleeing a crime

By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing a crime.

That’s according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity. The vehicle slammed into dancers, musicians and others in Waukesha on Sunday.

A person was taken into custody after a police officer opened fire in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The person has been identified by two law enforcement officials as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. At least six children are listed in critical condition, and three more in serious condition.