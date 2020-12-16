Way of the Cross added to National Register of Historic Places

The Way of the Cross in New Ulm has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Way of the Cross is a 700-foot stone path with 14 stations containing statues imported from Bavaria. The path leads to a small chapel dedicated to the Mother of Sorrows. The stations were built by the Poor Hand Maids of Jesus Christ in 1904, and underwent renovation in 2004.

The site is tucked behind the New Ulm Medical Center on 5th N St. and is open daily from April to October.

Operated under the National Park Services, the Nation Register is the official list of places in America worthy of preservation.